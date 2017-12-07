Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boxer’s lawsuit against ‘Bleed For This’ filmmakers tossed

December 7, 2017 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former boxer Vinny Paz’s lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.

The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film “Bleed for This” this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.

The Providence Journal reported Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show Paz’s claim and the defendants’ counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz tells the newspaper the “misunderstanding” has since been resolved.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.