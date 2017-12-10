Bozak scores twice, Maple Leafs jump Pens early in 4-3 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a fast start in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Conner Brown and James van Riemsdyk scored in the first 1:42 of the game, and Bozak also scored in the first period. Mitch Marner had three assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won five of seven.

Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots for his 50th win with the Maple Leafs. Andersen has won 11 of his last 15 starts.

Evgeni Malkin scored his ninth goal on the power play and Riley Sheahan got his third for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby scored his 13th with 2:48 to play, but the Penguins couldn’t tie it. Pittsburgh had won five of six.

LIGHTNING 4, JETS 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored 36 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay completed a perfect four-game homestand.

Point eluded a Winnipeg defender and put back a backhander past Connor Hellebuyck for the win.

Yanni Gourde, Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

Andrew Copp, Kyle Connors and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which has lost three straight for the first time this season. Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots.

KINGS 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored on his own rebound 4:41 into overtime and Los Angeles edged Carolina for its eighth consecutive victory, the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

The struggling Hurricanes scored twice in the third period to force overtime on goals from Elias Lindholm and Victor Rask. Scott Darling stopped 18 shots.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli each scored and assisted on the other’s goal for the Kings in the second. Jonathan Quick had 32 saves.

On a delayed penalty, Lindholm took the rebound of Brock McGinn’s shot and sent it past Quick at 17:38 of the third to tie it.

The Hurricanes have lost five of six games overall, and six of seven against the Kings in Los Angeles.

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots and New York won for the 10th time in its last 11 at home.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Fast and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, and Rick Nash had two assists.

Damon Severson and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which lost its second straight to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Keith Kinkaid finished with 34 saves.

After Severson cut the Rangers’ lead to 2-1 midway through the middle period, he made a costly turnover while New Jersey was on a power play, leading to Zuccarello’s short-handed tally less than three minutes later. It gave Zuccarello at least a point in seven of the last nine games.

Zuccarello made it 4-1 off a cross-ice pass from J.T. Miller at 6:21 of the third.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored in a span of 3:37 during the second period, and Vegas held off Dallas for its fourth straight victory.

The Stars have lost three in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Perron’s power-play goal at 4:58 broke a 1-all tie and McNabb scored at 8:35 for a 4-2 lead. Alex Tuch had the Golden Knights’ first goal in the first period, and Erik Haula scored into an empty net with 42 seconds left.

Maxime Lagace made 36 saves for Vegas. He allowed goals by Tyler Pitlick in the first period, Jason Spezza in the second and Jamie Benn in the third but held Dallas scoreless for the final 15:43.

BRUINS 3, ISLANDERS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots and Boston beat New York.

Danton Heinen added an empty-net goal, and Torey Krug and David Pastrnak each had two assists for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Anders Lee scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for New York, which has lost four of five.

Rask earned his fourth straight win after struggling to a 3-8-2 start this season.

BLUES 6, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jaden Schwartz knocked home his own rebound and St. Louis scored four times on only five shots in beating Detroit.

Vladimir Sobotka, Scottie Upshall, Jay Bouwmeester, Brayden Schenn and Dmitrij Jaskin also had goals for the Blues in their third straight victory. Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings, who have won just once in their last eight games.

AVALANCHE 7, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Alexander Kerfoot scored 41 seconds apart in the second period and Colorado topped Florida to snap a four-game skid.

Colin Wilson, Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen also had goals for the Avalanche. Matt Nieto and Carl Soderberg both scored into an empty net late in the third, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 39 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Denis Malgin and Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of five. James Reimer made 23 saves.

After trailing 2-1, Colorado scored two quick goals in the second to take the lead.

BLUE JACKETS 1, COYOTES 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game and Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, earning his 23rd career shutout as Columbus blanked Arizona.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner made 35 saves for his fourth shutout this season as the Blue Jackets won their second game in two days and 10th out of 13.

Antti Raanta started in goal for the Coyotes after missing seven games with an injury and was sharp in stopping 33 shots. Arizona lost its third in a row and sixth out of seven.

OILERS 6, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jujhar Khaira had his first career two-goal game to lead Edmonton to its fourth win in six games.

Mike Cammalleri, Milan Lucic, Oscar Klefbom and Yohann Auvitu also scored for the Oilers. Laurent Brossoit stopped 22 shots.

Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, which has lost three straight at home (0-2-1) since a five-game winning streak. Carey Price was pulled 2:24 into the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Antti Niemi replaced him and stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

SHARKS 5, SENATORS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture had a goal and two assists to eclipse 400 career points, and Aaron Dell made 25 saves as San Jose handed Ottawa its third shutout in four games.

Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Melker Karlsson also scored as the Sharks picked up where they left off, earning a convincing win over a struggling team following a comeback victory from three goals down against Carolina on Thursday night.

The Senators took more than 12 minutes to get a shot on goal and were thoroughly outplayed during their 11th loss in 12 games.

Craig Anderson made 45 saves in his seventh straight defeat but got little help from his teammates.

FLAMES 4, CANUCKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal with 1:10 left and Calgary rallied to beat Vancouver.

Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 8 1/2 minutes remaining and added an empty-netter in the final minute for the Flames. Troy Brouwer had a goal in the first period and Mike Smith made 22 saves.

Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots.

