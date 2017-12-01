Listen Live Sports

Bradley cruises to 67-5 win over Eastern Illinois

December 1, 2017 11:14 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs scored 14 points to go with nine rebounds, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye got his first career double-double and Bradley slipped past Eastern Illinois 67-56 on Friday night.

Trailing by four in the first half, Bradley (7-1) got a 3-pointer from JoJo McGlaston to spark a 16-3 run that put the Braves on top for good.

Lautier-Ogunleye finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Jayden Hodgson added 12 points and Darrell Brown scored 11 for Bradley, which shot 52 percent from the field to win its fifth straight.

Eastern Illinois (2-5) tightened the gap to 35-33 early in the second half with a 9-0 spurt capped with Muusa Dama’s free throw, but that was as close as the Panthers got as Bradley pulled away again with an 11-2 run that included Hodgson’s 3-pointer.

Dama led Eastern Illinois with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting and Terrell Lewis added 13 points.

