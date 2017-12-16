Listen Live Sports

Bradley hands Chicago State 8th straight loss 84-58

December 16, 2017 5:14 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Luuk van Bree led a balanced attack with 15 points, Darrell Brown had a double-double and Bradley took control early to defeat Chicago State 84-58 on Saturday.

Brown had 11 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Braves (8-2), who are off to their best start since opening 9-1 32 years ago. Donte Thomas and Jayden Hodgson added 13 points apiece.

Bradley, fifth in the country allowing just 58 points a game, held the Cougars to that mark even though they shot better than what the Braves allow. Chicago State shot 40 percent (22 of 55), making 6 of 18 behind the arc. Brady has held opponents to 26 percent from 3 and 36.3 percent overall.

Nate Kennell’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run that had the Braves up 15-5 less than five minutes into the game and it was 48-30 at the half. The Cougars got it down to 12 on back-to-back baskets by Deionte Simmons but Bradley answered with a 17-2 run. Hodgson sandwiched a pair of 3s around one by van Bree that made it 73-46 with 6:52 left.

Montana Byrde had 14 points and Simmons 12 for Chicago State (2-12), which has lost eight straight.

