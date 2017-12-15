Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braxton Bonds registers triple-double in Houston Baptist win

December 15, 2017 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Bonds notched a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists on Friday night and Houston Baptist beat Barclay College 100-65.

Jalon Gates added a career-high 23 points and David Caraher had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help the Huskies (4-7).

The Bears of the NCCAA kept it close for the first seven minutes. Houston Baptist took the lead for good at 16-15 on Tim Myles’ dunk which started a 10-0 run. The Huskies soon pushed the edge into double digits and mostly kept it there for the rest of the way with their largest lead at 96-56 with 4:42 left.

Tommy Leach and Key Maloney had 13 points each and Jacolby Poindexter scored 10 for the Bears.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Houston Baptist had 26 offensive rebounds and a 61-27 edge on the glass overall.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.