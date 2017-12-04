Brazilian businessman details FIFA bribery at US trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brazilian businessman has testified in New York that he was in on a $10 million bribe to buy the influence of an official of soccer’s governing body in granting commercial rights to the Copa America tournament.

Jose “Jota” Hawilla is founder of the Traffic Group marketing firm and detailed the FIFA (FEE’-fuh) bribery scheme on Monday. He testified at the U.S. corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the scandal, which has shaken the sport.

Hawilla told jurors he regretted going along with the bribe. He’s one of several witnesses who have testified under plea deals with U.S. prosecutors.

The trial in federal court in Brooklyn is in its fourth week.