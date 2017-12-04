Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brignoli: I don’t want to be a forward, I can’t run

December 4, 2017 12:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli has no intention of trying his luck as a forward despite his stoppage-time equalizer against AC Milan.

Brignoli came forward for the final play on Sunday and, following a free kick, scored with a long, leaping header to earn Benevento its first ever point in Serie A. The match finished 2-2.

“I can’t run, I don’t have the patience,” Brignoli told radio show 105 Friends, the day after his star act.

Brignoli, who is on loan from Juventus, explained what was going through his head as he came up for his late winner.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

“I wasn’t sure if I should go into the area, then while I was getting into position the goal I would score flashed before me, 10 seconds before I scored,” he said.

“I didn’t even see the ball go in because I was facing the other way; I hit it with the back of my neck.”

Brignoli said the goal was extra special because it was against Milan’s teenage prodigy, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to take over from Gianluigi Buffon between the posts for Italy.

“I’m sorry for Donnarumma, I’m a goalkeeper too,” Brignoli said. “One day I’ll tell my children that I scored past him. In 10 years we’ll talk about Gigio like we do about Buffon, who’s my colleague in a way. Perhaps ‘colleague’ is exaggerated. The most I did with him was train together this summer, because I belong to Juventus.”

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.