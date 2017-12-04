Brignoli: I don’t want to be a forward, I can’t run

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli has no intention of trying his luck as a forward despite his stoppage-time equalizer against AC Milan.

Brignoli came forward for the final play on Sunday and, following a free kick, scored with a long, leaping header to earn Benevento its first ever point in Serie A. The match finished 2-2.

“I can’t run, I don’t have the patience,” Brignoli told radio show 105 Friends, the day after his star act.

Brignoli, who is on loan from Juventus, explained what was going through his head as he came up for his late winner.

“I wasn’t sure if I should go into the area, then while I was getting into position the goal I would score flashed before me, 10 seconds before I scored,” he said.

“I didn’t even see the ball go in because I was facing the other way; I hit it with the back of my neck.”

Brignoli said the goal was extra special because it was against Milan’s teenage prodigy, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to take over from Gianluigi Buffon between the posts for Italy.

“I’m sorry for Donnarumma, I’m a goalkeeper too,” Brignoli said. “One day I’ll tell my children that I scored past him. In 10 years we’ll talk about Gigio like we do about Buffon, who’s my colleague in a way. Perhaps ‘colleague’ is exaggerated. The most I did with him was train together this summer, because I belong to Juventus.”