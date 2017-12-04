Listen Live Sports

British Gymnastics suspends men’s coach Eddie Van Hoof

December 4, 2017 9:33 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Gymnastics says coach Eddie Van Hoof, who leads the men’s program, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct.

The governing body says an independent investigation is being conducted but the nature of the allegations has not been specified.

British Gymnastics says “the suspension is not a disciplinary penalty, and indeed does not imply any assumption of guilt.”

Van Hoof was honored by Queen Elizabeth II after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Britain won five men’s gymnastics medals at the Olympics.

Van Hoof competed at the 1984 Olympics.

