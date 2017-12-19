Broncos place linebacker Shane Ray on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Shane Ray’s season is over in Denver, where the third-year outside linebacker played in just eight games after breaking his left wrist in July and undergoing surgery.

Ray had the screws removed Friday, a day after the Broncos (5-9) beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Ray missed the first six games of the season and when he returned he wasn’t his usual self because he was unable to lift weights and he dropped from 242 to 225 pounds.

He collected 15 tackles and one sack a year after posting 48 tackles and eight sacks.

The Broncos promoted cornerback Michael Hunter from their practice squad to take Ray’s roster spot. Hunter is a second-year pro who appeared in six games with the Giants over the last two seasons.

