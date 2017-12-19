Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos place linebacker Shane Ray on IR

December 19, 2017 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Shane Ray’s season is over in Denver, where the third-year outside linebacker played in just eight games after breaking his left wrist in July and undergoing surgery.

Ray had the screws removed Friday, a day after the Broncos (5-9) beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Ray missed the first six games of the season and when he returned he wasn’t his usual self because he was unable to lift weights and he dropped from 242 to 225 pounds.

He collected 15 tackles and one sack a year after posting 48 tackles and eight sacks.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Broncos promoted cornerback Michael Hunter from their practice squad to take Ray’s roster spot. Hunter is a second-year pro who appeared in six games with the Giants over the last two seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Melania Trump attends a Toy for Tots event

Today in History

1999: Bill Clinton impeached

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.