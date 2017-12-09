Listen Live Sports

Brown scores 32, Georgia Southern beats Savannah St. 102 91

December 9, 2017 7:21 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown had 32 points, just two shy of his career high, to lead Georgia Southern to a 102-91 win over Savannah State on Saturday.

Brown, who nailed 5 of 8 from distance, easily eclipsed his season average of 15 points a game. Brown also dished out six assists, which leaves him just 15 away from 300 for his career.

Georgia Southern (7-2), which started the season with five-straight victories before dropping games to Towson and Bradley by a total of seven points, has now won two consecutive games.

The Eagles, leading 50-43 at the break, never trailed in the second half but could not pull free of Savannah State until the final minutes. Georgia Southern led 68-64 midway in the second half.

Jake Allsmiller had 19 points and Montae Glenn added 11 with a career-best 16 rebounds. B.J. Gladden also had 11 points for the Eagles.

Javaris Jenkins led Savannah State (3-8) with 31 points.

