Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Flyers Sum

December 2, 2017 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 2 0—3
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Spooner 1 (Acciari), 14:30.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Bergeron), 6:38. 3, Boston, Marchand 9 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 10:44.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-8-4_27. Philadelphia 8-10-10_28.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-8-2 (28 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-6-6 (27-24).

A_19,274 (19,543). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.