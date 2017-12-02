Bruins-Flyers Sum

|Boston
First Period_1, Boston, Spooner 1 (Acciari), 14:30.
Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Bergeron), 6:38. 3, Boston, Marchand 9 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 10:44.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 15-8-4_27. Philadelphia 8-10-10_28.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 6.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-8-2 (28 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-6-6 (27-24).
A_19,274 (19,543). T_2:23.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.