Johnson has 2 goals, Lightning beat Sharks 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored twice in the third period to snap a 15-game drought and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and Cory Conacher also scored for the Lightning, who had lost four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. Kucherov had one of Tampa Bay’s four goals, his 19th, in the third. He entered without a goal over his previous six games.

After Johnson had an in-close backhand power-play goal 1:39 into the third, the center made it 3-1 at 5:49 on a rebound goal after Martin Jones made a nifty save during Victor Hedman’s breakaway.

Barclay Goodrow and Justin Braun had goals for San Jose, and Jones stopped 38 shots in his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

CANADIENS 10, RED WINGS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Byron got his first career hat trick, Alex Galchenyuk had a career-best four assists and Montreal beat slumping Detroit for its fifth straight win.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Jacob de la Rose and Daniel Carr each scored for the first time this season, and Charles Hudon, Brendan Gallagher, Jordie Benn and Andrew Shaw also scored. Montreal was coming off a 6-3 win against Detroit on Thursday night.

Carey Price made 22 saves and is 5-0 since returning last week from a 10-game absence for a lower-body injury.

Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings, who have lost seven straight, their longest skid since November of 2013.

OILERS 7, FLAMES 5

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Maroon scored early in the third period to give Edmonton a five-goal lead, and the Oilers held on to beat Calgary.

Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals in the first period, and Jujhar Khaira, Mark Letestu, Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton, which led 6-1 after Maroon’s goal 1:29 into the third.

Sam Bennett scored twice, and Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau once each to pull the Flames to 6-5 with 7:40 remaining. Mikael Frolik had a short-handed goal in the first for Calgary.

Nugent-Hopkins sealed the Oilers’ sixth straight win against the Flames with just more than a minute left.

Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for Edmonton. Mike Smith stopped 22 shots for Calgary through two periods before giving way to David Rittich, who stopped four of the six shots he faced in the third.

HURRICANES 3, PANTHERS 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored with 2 seconds left in overtime, and Carolina beat Florida in a brawl-filled contest.

Elias Lindholm and Jeff Skinner scored Carolina’s regulation goals, while Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov tallied for Florida.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward had 37 saves, while James Reimer stopped 44.

Lindholm set up the winner by intercepting Aaron Ekblad’s slow clear attempt and passing to Hanifin as he skated through the slot. Reimer stopped Hanifin’s initial shot but couldn’t get to the rebound.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 218th power-play goal and Washington continued its dominance of Sergei Bobrovsky in a victory over Metropolitan Division-leading Columbus.

Brett Connolly, Alex Chiasson and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals, who have won five of seven. Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots, including 16 in the third period of a matchup between the past two Vezina Trophy-winning goaltenders.

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots, losing for the 12th time in 18 games against Washington.

Artemi Panarin, Matt Calvert and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets, who looked worn down toward the end of the second half of back-to-back games but made it interesting late.

WILD 2, BLUES 1, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored 39 seconds into overtime to give Minnesota a victory over St. Louis.

Dumba started the winning rush by picking up a loose puck in his own end. After entering the defensive zone, he fed the puck across the slot to Charlie Coyle, who feathered a return pass that Dumba chipped past goalie Jake Allen for his second goal this season.

Allen made 24 saves for St. Louis, while Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk stopped 41 of 42 shots.

Former Wild head coach Mike Yeo brought his Blues back to Minnesota for the first time since St. Louis eliminated the Wild in five games in the first round of the playoffs last spring. The Blues beat the Wild 6-3 a week ago in their first meeting this season in St. Louis.

PREDATORS 3, DUCKS 2, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout to lead Nashville over Anaheim.

Adam Henrique got his first goal since being traded to Anaheim on Thursday, and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks. Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne and Anaheim’s Ryan Miller each made 33 saves.

STARS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout to lift Dallas over Chicago.

Radulov, who also scored the game’s first goal, and Seguin both skated across Anton Forsberg and put in short shots from the left side. Ben Bishop stopped shots by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane with his pads. Bishop made 33 saves.

Radek Faksa scored his fifth goal in the last three games for Dallas, which has won four in a row. Cody Franson and Brandon Saad each had a goal for Chicago.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist apiece, and Pittsburgh won its season-best fourth straight game.

Phil Kessel kept pace with Crosby for the team lead with his 12th goal. Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Penguins, who are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games against the Sabres, including an eight-game home winning streak.

Jason Pominville scored his seventh of the season and the Sabres’ first goal since Nov. 24 against Edmonton. The Sabres had been shut out in their previous three games.

BRUINS 3, FLYERS 0

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to help Boston beat Philadelphia, sending the Flyers to a club record-tying 10th straight loss.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six of seven. Ryan Spooner also scored.

Philadelphia was shut out for the third time during its slide and sixth time this season. It’s the first 10-game losing streak for the franchise since Feb. 6-23, 2008.

Wayne Simmonds tried to get the Flyers going by winning a first-period fight with Kevan Miller, but it didn’t work.

The Bruins jumped in front on Spooner’s first goal of the season 14:30 into the game, and then added two more in the second.

COYOTES 5, DEVILS 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season and second of his career, leading Arizona over New Jersey.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist, and Jason Demers, Jordan Martinook, Alex Goligoski and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home in regulation for the first time this season.

Keith Kinkaid finished with 22 saves for New Jersey, which came in with the NHL’s best road record at 9-2-2.

CANUCKS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots to lead Vancouver over Toronto.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler scored for the Canucks, who were coming off a 3-2-1 trip.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves. The Maple Leafs lost for just the fourth time in 13 games (9-3-1).

