Bruins-Red Wings Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Detroit, Tatar 9 (Kronwall, Zetterberg), 9:15 (pp).
Third Period_2, Boston, Acciari 2 (Schaller), 3:02. 3, Detroit, Larkin 5 (Helm, Daley), 11:34 (sh). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Marchand, Krug), 18:34.
Overtime_5, Boston, Marchand 12 (Krug), 0:35.
Shots on Goal_Boston 2-14-15-1_32. Detroit 9-14-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-8-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Detroit, Howard 9-9-5 (32-29).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:34.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.