Bruins-Red Wings Sum

December 13, 2017 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Boston 0 0 2 1—3
Detroit 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Detroit, Tatar 9 (Kronwall, Zetterberg), 9:15 (pp).

Third Period_2, Boston, Acciari 2 (Schaller), 3:02. 3, Detroit, Larkin 5 (Helm, Daley), 11:34 (sh). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Marchand, Krug), 18:34.

Overtime_5, Boston, Marchand 12 (Krug), 0:35.

Shots on Goal_Boston 2-14-15-1_32. Detroit 9-14-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-8-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Detroit, Howard 9-9-5 (32-29).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:34.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.

