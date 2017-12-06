Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BYU ices Illinois St. 80-68 behind Bryant

December 6, 2017 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Elijah Bryant scored 17 points with nine rebounds and nine assists, TJ Haws scored 20 points and BYU defeated Illinois State 80-68 on Wednesday night.

Bryant started off with a 3-pointer and Yoeli Childs and Jahshire Hardnett each added jumpers three minutes in and the Cougars never trailed. BYU went on an 11-0 run in which the Redbirds went close to five minutes without scoring. Bryant made back-to-back 3s for a 28-7 lead with 6:55 before intermission.

BYU led 39-17 at halftime and Illinois State managed just 7-for-30 shooting (23 percent), which included 15 missed 3-point attempts. The Cougars made half their 30 shots.

Childs added 17 points and seven rebounds for BYU (7-2), winners of four straight. The Cougars passed out 22 assists on 31-of-58 shooting for 53.4 percent.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Phil Fayne led Illinois State (4-5) with 19 points, Taylor Bruninga had 18, Milik Yarbrough, 15 and Keyshawn Evans had 14.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.