Callaway failing ‘tall task’ of viewing all 2017 Mets games

December 12, 2017 7:41 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Callaway might not quite complete one offseason “tall task.”

The new manager of the New York Mets originally intended to watch all 162 of the team’s games last season — an aim that now seems out of reach.

“They can condense a game down to 20 minutes,” Callaway said Tuesday at baseball’s winter meetings. “I’ve been trying to do it. I don’t know if I’m going to make it all the way through.”

Callaway has been focusing on individual players as he prepares for his first managerial job at any level. He had been the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians the past five seasons.

“As I’m watching a game, if I see something, I’ll kind of hone in on him and kind of watch what he’s doing,” Callaway said. “I just want to be familiar with what the players can do.”

Beset by injuries, the Mets went 70-92 last season under manager Terry Collins.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

