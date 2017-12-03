Listen Live Sports

Camellia Bowl Matchup

December 3, 2017 5:20 pm
 
Middle Tennessee (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) vs. Arkansas State (7-4, 6-2 Sun Belt), Dec. 16, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Middle Tennessee: S Javonte Moffat leads the team with 95 tackles.

Arkansas State: QB Justice Hansen has broken Ryan Aplin’s school single-season passing record with 3,630 yards. He has also thrown a Sun Belt-record 34 touchdown passes.

NOTABLE

Middle Tennessee: Went 3-1 after QB Brent Stockstill, the school’s career passing leader, returned after missing six games with an injury. Became bowl eligible with a closing 41-10 win over Old Dominion.

Arkansas State: Ja’Von Rolland-Jones needs one more sack to break the career FBS record of 44 held by Terrell Suggs and Jonathan Peterson. Ended regular season with a 32-25 loss to Troy on a touchdown with 17 seconds left with a share of the Sun Belt title on the line.

LAST TIME

Arkansas State won 45-0 on Dec. 1, 2012.

BOWL HISTORY

Middle Tennessee: Bowl eligible for the sixth straight year; 3-7 all-time in bowl appearances with four straight losses.

Arkansas State: Seventh consecutive bowl berth and eighth overall, going 3-4.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25.

