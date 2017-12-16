Listen Live Sports

Canete’s basket gives Stephen F. Austin 83-82 win over LSU

December 16, 2017 3:45 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ivan Canete’s layup with five seconds remaining lifted Stephen F. Austin to an 83-82 victory against LSU on Saturday.

Canete, who scored a season-high 20 points, made his game-winner after Tremont Waters put the Tigers (6-3) ahead with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play. LSU had an opportunity to win the game, but Aaron Epps missed a driving lay-in at the buzzer.

Canete, who was 8-of-11 from the field and made four 3-pointers, scored the last seven points for the Lumberjacks (10-1). A field goal by Canete put Stephen F. Austin ahead 78-77 with 1:32 left in the game. A 3-pointer by Canete gave the Lumberjacks an 81-79 lead with 30 seconds remaining.

Kevon Harris had 11 points and Shannon Bogues had 10 points for Stephen F. Austin. Canete’s game-winning basket represented the 18th lead change of the game. The score was tied 15 times.

Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 19 points. Epps had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays had 17 points, while Daryl Edwards had 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers just couldn’t make the shot they needed at the buzzer as they lost for the first time in six home games this season.

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks extended their wining streak to six games as they defeated a team currently in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1970.

UP NEXT

LSU will play its fifth straight home game when it faces Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

Stephen F. Austin will meet its second consecutive Southeastern Conference opponent when it plays at Missouri on Tuesday.

