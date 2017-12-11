Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Jets Sums

December 11, 2017 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Vancouver 1 0 0—1
Winnipeg 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Kulikov 2 (Connor, Scheifele), 1:28. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 16 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 6:53. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (tripping), 9:18; Gaunce, VAN, (tripping), 19:44.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Perreault 8 (Armia, Little), 4:55. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 14 (Myers, Perreault), 14:09 (pp). Penalties_Gagner, VAN, (holding), 2:55; Dowd, VAN, (hooking), 13:32; Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 18:37.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Morrissey 4 (Copp, Lowry), 11:38. 6, Winnipeg, Hendricks 4, 19:16. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-7-9_26. Winnipeg 4-11-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-9-3 (24 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-3-4 (26-25).

T_2:20.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.

