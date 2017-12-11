Canucks-Jets Sums

|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0—1
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|2—5
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Kulikov 2 (Connor, Scheifele), 1:28. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 16 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 6:53. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (tripping), 9:18; Gaunce, VAN, (tripping), 19:44.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Perreault 8 (Armia, Little), 4:55. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 14 (Myers, Perreault), 14:09 (pp). Penalties_Gagner, VAN, (holding), 2:55; Dowd, VAN, (hooking), 13:32; Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 18:37.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Morrissey 4 (Copp, Lowry), 11:38. 6, Winnipeg, Perreault 9 (Hendricks), 19:16. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-7-9_26. Winnipeg 4-11-9_24.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-10-3 (24 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-3-4 (26-25).
A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:20.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.