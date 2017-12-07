Listen Live Sports

Carroll helps Hartford pull away to beat Quinnipiac 77-75

December 7, 2017 10:07 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — John Carroll scored four of his 14 points in the final 22 seconds to help Hartford beat Quinnipiac 77-75 on Thursday night.

Quinnipiac (3-7) led 74-71 before Jason Dunne’s layup pulled Hartford (4-6) to 74-73 with 25 seconds left. Carroll converted a 3-point play, and split a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. Isaiah Washington’s desperation 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

Travis Weatherington scored a career-best 22 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Hartford. Dunne made four 3s and finished with 20 points.

Cameron Young had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Quinnipiac. Washington had 14 points and Abdulai Bundu chipped in 13.

The Bobcats led 54-45 with 12 minutes to play before Dunne made a 3-pointer to spark a 19-6 surge for a 64-60 Hartford lead. Washington’s 3-point play tied the game 67-67 with 3:36 remaining, and it was a one-possession game the rest of the way.

