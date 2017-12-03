Listen Live Sports

Celebration Bowl Matchup

December 3, 2017 3:33 pm
 
Grambling (11-1, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. North Carolina A&T (11-0, 8-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Dec. 16, Noon (ABC)

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Grambling: QB DeVante Kincade. The senior never lost a game against a SWAC opponent in two years as the starter. He’s thrown for 2,680 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 games this season. He’s also run for six touchdowns.

North Carolina A&T: QB Lamar Raynard. He’s a major reason for the Aggies’ undefeated season, and has thrown for 2,707 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His top receiver Elijah Bell has caught 11 touchdown passes.

NOTABLE

Grambling: The Tigers haven’t lost a game against SWAC competition since the 2015 conference title game vs. Alcorn State. Since then, Grambling has won 18 straight vs. conference foes.

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies’ coach is Rod Broadway, who coached at Grambling from 2007 to 2010 and led the Tigers to a SWAC Championship in 2008.

LAST TIME

North Carolina A&T beat Grambling 17-12 in 1996. Grambling is 4-3 in the all-time series.

BOWL HISTORY

Grambling: Second appearance in the Celebration Bowl, won it in 2016.

North Carolina A&T: Second appearance in the Celebration Bowl, won it in 2015.

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25.

