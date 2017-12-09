Central Arkansas beats cold-shooting Little Rock 69-54

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Mathieu Kamba scored 19 points, Jordan Howard added 18 and Central Arkansas rolled to an 69-54 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Kamba was 6 of 10 from the floor, and Howard made two 3-pointers and finished 6-of-17 shooting for Central Arkansas (6-5).

Andre Jones scored 13 points and Anthony Black added 10 for Little Rock (2-7), which shot 28 percent from the field and missed 17 3-pointers.

Black made a 3-pointer to start the second half and pull the Trojans to 35-33. But Central Arkansas answered with a 19-6 surge for a 59-39 lead with nine minutes remaining. Kamba and Hayden Koval scored five points apiece during the stretch.

The Trojans made just two free throws and missed ten straight field goals until Jones made back-to-back layups with about 10 minutes left.