Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Central Michigan holds off Jackson State 70-63

December 1, 2017 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — David DiLeo made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 19, and Central Michigan held on to win its fifth straight on Friday night, 70-63 over Jackson State.

Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Cecil Williams scored 11 for the Chippewas (6-1), who pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 68-59 on Roundtree’s two free throws with 1:44 left.

The Tigers (2-6) cut a 14-point deficit from late in the first half down to 48-46 on Jeremiah Jefferson’s 3-pointer with 11:17 left in the second half. Three more times they got the deficit back to two, the last at 61-59.

Paris Collins had 19 points, Maurice Rivers scored 14 and Jefferson added 11 for Jackson State.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Central Michigan took the lead for good at 16-14 and extended its first-half lead with a 10-0 run capped at 37-23 on Roundtree’s layup with 1:01 left in the period.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.