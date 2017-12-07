Chen finishes 1st in short program at Grand Prix Final

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Nathan Chen finished first in the men’s short program at the Grand Prix Final on Thursday, the last major international competition before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Skating to “Nemesis,” the American opened with a quad lutz, triple toe loop combination and added a quad flip and a triple axel for 103.32 points.

Japanese skater Shoma Uno fell on the landing of a triple axel and was second with 101.51 points, followed by Mikhail Kolyada of Russia with 99.22.

Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is still recovering from a leg injury sustained during practice at last month’s NHK Trophy and is not competing.

In pairs, Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany finished first with 79.43 points. European champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia (78.83) were next, followed by world champions Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China with 75.82.