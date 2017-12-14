Listen Live Sports

Clemons scores 32, Campbell holds off The Citadel 87-77

December 14, 2017 9:28 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half Thursday night and Campbell built a big lead before holding off The Citadel 87-77.

The game was tied at 24 with 6:34 to play in the first half when the Camels (5-5) reeled off 16 straight points, the last six from Clemons on a 3-pointer and 3-point play. The teams swapped baskets and it was 42-26 at the half.

Clemons opened the second half with three treys in a 9-2 run, making it 51-28.

The Citadel (4-6), one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, was down 20 midway through the second half before putting together a 13-0 run. Matt Frierson had five points with a trey, Tariq Simmons had a 3 and Kaelon Harris had a 3-point play that made it 65-58 with 5:21 to go.

Campbell steadied itself with five points and then made 9 of 12 free throws in the final 2½ minutes for the win.

Cory Gensler had 16 points and Andrew Eudy scored 11 with 12 rebounds for Campbell.

Frierson had 22 points off the bench, Harris had 18 and Simmons 16 for The Citadel, which was 7 of 26 (27 percent) behind the arc, where they average 42 percent with 12 makes.

