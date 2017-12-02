Listen Live Sports

Clippers’ Austin Rivers fined $25,000 for outburst at fan

December 2, 2017 1:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers has been fined $25,000 for a verbal outburst toward a fan during a loss to the Utah Jazz.

The NBA announced the fine Saturday. It stems from an exchange that came with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 126-107 loss on Thursday night.

Rivers says he was coming to the defense of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who was being heckled.

Rivers said the next day he “definitely shouldn’t have said anything.” He added that he’s “sorry for using profanity” but was “sticking up for my teammate, bottom line.”

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

