Coleman, Levitre out with injuries, held out of practice

December 12, 2017 6:09 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons running back Tevin Coleman and left guard Andy Levitre were not on the field as the team returned to practice Tuesday following a four-day break.

Coleman has been in the concussion protocol since Atlanta beat New Orleans last Thursday. He was injured in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Levitre’s streak of 140 consecutive starts ended before the Saints game because of a triceps injury. Ben Garland started in Levitre’s spot.

The Falcons (8-5) visit Tampa Bay (4-9) on Monday night. They are alone in sixth place for the last NFC wild-card spot and one game behind New Orleans and Carolina for the NFC South lead.

It’s unlikely Coleman, who has seven touchdowns and an average of 5.2 yards on 160 touches this season, will play. If he’s out, third-string running back Terron Ward will fill in behind starter Devonta Freeman.

Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons were otherwise healthy.

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

