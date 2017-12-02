College Basketball Scores

Army 83, Marist 75
Binghamton 76, Colgate 65
CCSU 68, Brown 62
Canisius 73, Dartmouth 60
Drexel 89, Rider 77
Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT
Iona 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
La Salle 58, Holy Cross 54
Lafayette 79, Quinnipiac 58
Md.-Eastern Shore 74, American U. 70
Mount St. Mary’s 80, Loyola (Md.) 75, OT
New Hampshire 75, Bryant 59
Northeastern 84, Cornell 66
Rhode Island 75, Providence 68
Siena 76, Robert Morris 74
St. Bonaventure 73, Buffalo 62
St. John’s 90, Sacred Heart 55
Towson 56, Manhattan 55
UConn 84, Monmouth (NJ) 81, OT
Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53
Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 47
Belmont 86, Green Bay 75
Bowling Green 92, Norfolk St. 77
Chattanooga 66, UT Martin 63
Duke 96, South Dakota 80
East Carolina 63, Delaware St. 57
Furman 64, Tennessee Tech 50
Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66
Georgia Southern 97, Tennessee Wesleyan 61
Kentucky 79, Harvard 70
Longwood 61, Fayetteville State 52
Memphis 83, Mercer 81, 2OT
NC State 103, SC State 71
New Orleans 87, Williams Baptist 70
Presbyterian 73, NC A&T 70
Radford 63, VMI 50
South Carolina 76, UMass 70
UMBC 98, The Citadel 72
UNC-Greensboro 76, Liberty 75, 3OT
Virginia 75, Lehigh 54
Virginia Tech 83, Mississippi 80, OT
W. Kentucky 78, Wright St. 60
Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53
William & Mary 108, Savannah St. 85
Winthrop 107, Reinhardt 76
Ball St. 83, IUPUI 64
Butler 75, Saint Louis 45
DePaul 89, Youngstown St. 73
Evansville 98, Oakland City 56
Georgia 73, Marquette 66
Illinois St. 65, Tulsa 58
Kansas 76, Syracuse 60
Loyola of Chicago 85, Ill.-Chicago 61
Michigan 69, Indiana 55
Montana St. 68, Milwaukee 64
N. Illinois 95, Chicago St. 77
Oakland 78, W. Michigan 73
Ohio St. 83, Wisconsin 58
Penn St. 77, Iowa 73
S. Illinois 76, San Jose St. 58
Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76
Abilene Christian 71, Schreiner 43
Oral Roberts 74, UALR 66, 2OT
Rio Grande 69, Rice 67
Stephen F. Austin 68, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62
Air Force 61, Denver 59
Colorado St. 72, Colorado 63
Oregon St. 78, Loyola Marymount 74
Portland St. 125, Portland Bible College 50
S. Utah 87, San Diego Christian 68
UC Davis 81, Washington St. 67
