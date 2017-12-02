Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

December 2, 2017
 
Saturday, Dec. 2
EAST

Army 83, Marist 75

Binghamton 76, Colgate 65

CCSU 68, Brown 62

Canisius 73, Dartmouth 60

Drexel 89, Rider 77

Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT

Iona 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

La Salle 58, Holy Cross 54

Lafayette 79, Quinnipiac 58

Md.-Eastern Shore 74, American U. 70

Mount St. Mary’s 80, Loyola (Md.) 75, OT

New Hampshire 75, Bryant 59

Northeastern 84, Cornell 66

Rhode Island 75, Providence 68

Siena 76, Robert Morris 74

St. Bonaventure 73, Buffalo 62

St. John’s 90, Sacred Heart 55

Towson 56, Manhattan 55

UConn 84, Monmouth (NJ) 81, OT

Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53

SOUTH

Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 47

Belmont 86, Green Bay 75

Bowling Green 92, Norfolk St. 77

Chattanooga 66, UT Martin 63

Duke 96, South Dakota 80

East Carolina 63, Delaware St. 57

Furman 64, Tennessee Tech 50

Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66

Georgia Southern 97, Tennessee Wesleyan 61

Kentucky 79, Harvard 70

Longwood 61, Fayetteville State 52

Memphis 83, Mercer 81, 2OT

NC State 103, SC State 71

New Orleans 87, Williams Baptist 70

Presbyterian 73, NC A&T 70

Radford 63, VMI 50

South Carolina 76, UMass 70

UMBC 98, The Citadel 72

UNC-Greensboro 76, Liberty 75, 3OT

Virginia 75, Lehigh 54

Virginia Tech 83, Mississippi 80, OT

W. Kentucky 78, Wright St. 60

Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53

William & Mary 108, Savannah St. 85

Winthrop 107, Reinhardt 76

MIDWEST

Ball St. 83, IUPUI 64

Butler 75, Saint Louis 45

DePaul 89, Youngstown St. 73

Evansville 98, Oakland City 56

Georgia 73, Marquette 66

Illinois St. 65, Tulsa 58

Kansas 76, Syracuse 60

Loyola of Chicago 85, Ill.-Chicago 61

Michigan 69, Indiana 55

Montana St. 68, Milwaukee 64

N. Illinois 95, Chicago St. 77

Oakland 78, W. Michigan 73

Ohio St. 83, Wisconsin 58

Penn St. 77, Iowa 73

S. Illinois 76, San Jose St. 58

Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 71, Schreiner 43

Oral Roberts 74, UALR 66, 2OT

Rio Grande 69, Rice 67

Stephen F. Austin 68, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62

FAR WEST

Air Force 61, Denver 59

Colorado St. 72, Colorado 63

Oregon St. 78, Loyola Marymount 74

Portland St. 125, Portland Bible College 50

S. Utah 87, San Diego Christian 68

UC Davis 81, Washington St. 67

___

