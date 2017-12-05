Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

December 5, 2017
 
Tuesday, Dec. 5
EAST

Maine 75, Maine-Presque Isle 55

Michigan St. 62, Rutgers 52

Niagara 78, New Hampshire 70

Northeastern 82, Bucknell 64

Pittsburgh 82, Mount St. Mary’s 78, OT

Sacred Heart 79, Dartmouth 73

Villanova 88, Gonzaga 72

Wagner 90, Mass.-Lowell 72

West Virginia 68, Virginia 61

SOUTH

Davidson 74, VMI 51

FAU 92, Florida Gulf Coast 88

Furman 83, UNC-Asheville 72

Georgia 87, Winthrop 82

Marshall 70, Chattanooga 66

Miami 69, Boston U. 54

Milwaukee 62, Jacksonville 52

Presbyterian 88, SC State 77

Texas 71, VCU 67

The Citadel 84, James Madison 82

UAB 90, Troy 78

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 57

MIDWEST

Ball St. 80, Notre Dame 77

Cent. Michigan 75, Montana St. 48

Evansville 91, Bowling Green 76

Kansas St. 86, SC-Upstate 49

Marquette 91, Vermont 81

Wright St. 98, Ohio Valley 68

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 92, Colorado St. 66

Incarnate Word 91, Texas Lutheran University 63

