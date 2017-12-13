College Basketball Scores

Listen Live Sports

Tuesday, Dec. 12
EAST

Army 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

Boston College 81, Columbia 66

Colgate 87, NJIT 76

Hofstra 84, Stony Brook 81

Iona 83, Yale 67

Princeton 69, Monmouth (NJ) 58

Rutgers 75, Fordham 63

Seton Hall 84, St. Peter’s 61

UMBC 81, Coppin St. 74

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 77, Fisk 69

Bethune-Cookman 67, Cal Poly 53

Georgia Southern 74, George Mason 51

Georgia St. 90, Point University 70

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Louisiana Tech 71

Louisiana-Monroe 59, Grambling St. 57

Maryland 76, Catholic University 59

Memphis 67, Albany (NY) 58

Morehead St. 85, Kentucky Christian 57

SC State 91, Charleston Southern 88, OT

Tennessee St. 64, Alabama St. 45

UCF 61, SE Louisiana 53

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 65, Mississippi St. 50

Indiana St. 85, Green Bay 63

N. Dakota St. 101, Valley City State 58

S. Dakota St. 99, North Dakota 63

Saint Louis 69, Murray St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Michigan 59, Texas 52

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 84, Eastern New Mexico 62

Oregon St. 70, Jacksonville St. 69

San Diego 69, Colorado 59

Wyoming 93, E. Washington 88, OT

___

