College Basketball Scores

Campbell 87, The Citadel 77
Furman 103, Montreat 47
Howard 76, Washington Adventist University 65
Lipscomb 100, Florida College 68
NC Central 77, McNeese St. 71
Norfolk St. 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 34
Presbyterian 104, Toccoa Falls 35
SE Louisiana 106, Southern University at New Orleans 77
South Florida 83, Bethune-Cookman 63
Southern U. 68, Florida A&M 50
VMI 90, Southern Wesleyan 52
Northwestern 84, Valparaiso 50
Baylor 99, Texas Southern 68
Rice 91, St. Edwards 86
Tulsa 77, Prairie View 73
Utah Valley 106, Bethesda 44
___