Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 14, 2017 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday, Dec. 14
SOUTH

Campbell 87, The Citadel 77

Furman 103, Montreat 47

Howard 76, Washington Adventist University 65

Lipscomb 100, Florida College 68

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

NC Central 77, McNeese St. 71

Norfolk St. 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 34

Presbyterian 104, Toccoa Falls 35

SE Louisiana 106, Southern University at New Orleans 77

South Florida 83, Bethune-Cookman 63

Southern U. 68, Florida A&M 50

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

VMI 90, Southern Wesleyan 52

MIDWEST

Northwestern 84, Valparaiso 50

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 99, Texas Southern 68

Rice 91, St. Edwards 86

Tulsa 77, Prairie View 73

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 106, Bethesda 44

___

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.