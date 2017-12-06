Collier scores 16 to help Colorado beat New Mexico 75-57

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Collier scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Colorado broke open a close game with a late run to beat New Mexico 75-57 on Wednesday night.

McKinley Wright had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (7-1), which rebounded from a 72-63 setback at Colorado State last Saturday, its first loss of the season. George King added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth career double-double.

Anthony Mathis had 15 points for New Mexico (3-6), the lone Lobos player to score in double figures.

Jachai Simmons’ driving dunk pulled the Lobos to within a point but the Buffaloes put together a 12-3 run over the next three-plus minutes, going in front 61-51 on Wright’s driving layup with 7:39 remaining. Lazar Nikolic, making his first career start, and D’Shawn Schwartz each hit 3-pointers to help fuel the surge.

Mathis’ layup on a goal-tending call only momentarily stalled Colorado’s momentum. Collier answered with a layup and hit one of two free throws to give the Buffaloes an 11-point cushion with 3:17 left to play and New Mexico got no closer.

Schwartz hit a driving layup in the final moments of the first half, giving Colorado a 35-33 lead.

Seconds earlier, Troy Simons connected on a tying 3-pointer for New Mexico, which had trailed by as many as 11 points in the opening period.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico: Typically a high-scoring team, New Mexico’s offense was nowhere to be found against the Buffaloes. The Lobos, who averaged 86 points coming into the game and have hit the 100-point mark twice this season, shot just 29.6 percent from the field and their scoring total was just one point over their season low.

Colorado: The Buffaloes’ defensive pressure kept a lid on the Lobos’ offense and helped compensate for some sloppy play on the offensive end that saw them commit 23 turnovers. Colorado overwhelmed the Lobos on the boards, out-rebounding New Mexico 58-30.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Hosts rival New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Colorado: Takes to the road to play at Xavier on Saturday