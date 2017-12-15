Colorado overcomes Daum, South Dakota State 112-103 in 2OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey scored eight of his 12 points in the second overtime period, including all four of his free throws, and Colorado overcame a 37-point performance by Mike Daum to beat South Dakota State 112-103 on Friday night.

McKinley Wright led Colorado (8-3) with 30 points. He added 11 assists and nine rebounds. George King added 17 points.

Daum also had 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (9-5). David Jenkins added 31 points for the Jackrabbits.

In the first extra period, South Dakota State took a 94-88 lead on Skyler Flatten’s layup. But Wright hit a pair of jumpers around two missed free throws by Daum, pulling the Buffaloes to 94-92 with 51.2 seconds left in overtime.

Deleon Brown’s fastbreak layup tied it at 94 with 26 seconds remaining and Jenkins missed a jumper in the final moments, sending the game into the second extra period.

The Jackrabbits tied it 99-all in the second overtime on a 3-pointer by Jenkins but Wright and Bey then hit successive baskets to retake the lead and the Buffaloes made the bulk of their free throws in the final 90 seconds to secure the victory.

Down by seven at the half, the Jackrabbits got back-to-back 3-pointers from Reed Tellinghuisen to pull to 60-59 with 9:57 left to play.

Tellinghuisen again connected from 3-point range again and Chris Howell followed with a driving layup to put South Dakota State up 66-65 with 7:33 remaining, the Jackrabbits’ first lead of the game.

The teams were trading scores down the stretch and no more than three points separated them for most of the rest of the way.

Jenkins made an 81-all tie with a 3-pointer but Namon Wright answered for Colorado with one of his own, giving the Buffaloes an 84-81 lead with 1:44 left.

With 41.2 seconds left, Jenkins hit another 3-pointer to re-tie it.

McKinley Wright hit a putback layup but Daum hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left in regulation and the game went into overtime tied at 86-all after McKinley Wright missed a contested mid-range jumper at the buzzer.

Daum and Jenkins each had three of their 3-pointers in the first half, though the Jackrabbits trailed at halftime 43-36.

Colorado did not trail in the first half, getting a combined 14 points in the period from Namon Wright and McKinley Wright.

The Jackrabbits were without forward Ian Theisen, who suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits got a pair of 30-point performances from Daum and Jenkins and had two others score in double figures in an offensive show that would have been enough on most nights. They just couldn’t get a couple of shots to drop in the second extra period, allowing the Buffaloes to regain command.

Colorado: The Buffaloes registered an impressive bounce-back victory after 69-59 setback to San Diego on Tuesday in which they shot a season-low 25.9 percent from the field. Their point total represented a season high and they seemed to regain their shooting touch, converting 54.1 percent of their shots from the field. Their 3-point shooting also reflected their newfound confidence as they made 13 of 27 after hitting just 3 of 18 in the loss to San Diego.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: Returns home to host Drake on Tuesday night

Colorado: Plays at Iowa on Tuesday night