Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cop who wrote ‘Hahaha love this’ after Charlottesville fired

December 1, 2017 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been fired for writing “Hahahaha love this” on Facebook in response to a story about a car striking and killing a counter-protester at a white supremacist rally in Virginia in August.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri announced the firing of Officer Conrad Lariviere on Friday. Barbieri said Lariviere’s conduct “discredited the department.”

The Springfield police officers’ union protested Lariviere’s termination and expects an appeal. The union said the dismissal was political.

Lariviere apologized for his comments in an interview with Masslive.com, saying he was a “good man who made a stupid comment.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The crash in Charlottesville killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 19 others protesting a white nationalist rally. The driver who plowed into the crowd is charged with murder.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.