The Associated Press
 
Cotton Bowl Matchup

December 3, 2017 3:50 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State (11-2, Big Ten) vs Southern California (11-2, Pac-12), Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: QB J.T. Barrett, 2,939 yards passing with 35 TDs; 732 yards rushing with 10 TDs.

USC: RB Ronald Jones, 1,486 yards rushing, 18 TDs; QB Sam Darnold 3,787 yards passing, 31 TDs (26 passing, five rushing)

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The last time the Buckeyes played at AT&T Stadium it was in the national championship game on Jan. 12, 2015, when they beat Oregon 42-20 in the first title game in the four-team College Football Playoff era.

USC: The Trojans are playing Ohio State in a bowl game for the eighth time, but the first time outside the Rose Bowl. Southern Cal won the last three times they played in Pasadena, California, at the end of the 1974, 1979 and 1984 seasons.

LAST TIME

USC 18, Ohio State 15 (Sept. 12, 2009).

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: Second appearance in the Cotton Bowl; 49th bowl overall.

USC: Second appearance in the Cotton Bowl; 54th bowl overall.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25

