Coyotes-Golden Knights Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 6 (Eakin, Miller), 2:42. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 1 (Fischer, Domi), 13:41.
Third Period_3, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Schmidt, Karlsson), 0:18. 4, Arizona, Stepan 5 (Domi, Keller), 8:50 (pp).
Overtime_5, Vegas, Smith 7 (Marchessault), 3:50.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-6-18-1_33. Vegas 15-11-13-6_45.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 1; Vegas 0 of 0.
Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 3-4-3 (45 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Subban 5-2-0 (33-31).
A_17,519 (17,367). T_2:42.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.