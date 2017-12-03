Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

December 3, 2017 10:58 pm
 
Arizona 0 1 1 0—2
Vegas 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 6 (Eakin, Miller), 2:42. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 1 (Fischer, Domi), 13:41. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Schmidt, Karlsson), 0:18. 4, Arizona, Stepan 5 (Domi, Keller), 8:50 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI, (hooking), 5:22; Miller, VGK, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:22; Engelland, VGK, (high sticking), 6:58.

Overtime_5, Vegas, Smith 7 (Marchessault), 3:50. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-6-18-1_33. Vegas 15-11-13-6_45.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 1; Vegas 0 of 0.

Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 3-4-3 (45 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Subban 5-2-0 (33-31).

A_17,519 (17,367). T_2:42.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

