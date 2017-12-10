Crawford leads Blackhawks to 3-1 win over Coyotes

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Crawford made 31 saves, Artem Anisimov scored with 4:47 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tommy Wingels and Nick Schmaltz also scored in the third as Chicago earned its second straight win after dropping five in a row. Patrick Kane had two assists to run his career total to 781 points, breaking a tie with Doug Wilson for fifth on the franchise scoring list.

Kane found an open Anisimov in the right circle for the center’s team-high 13th goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. The connection occurred just 71 seconds after Anthony Duclair tied it at 1 with his seventh goal for Arizona, tipping home Alex Goligoski’s pass in front.

Kane then set up Schmaltz with a slick pass with 3:02 left. It was Schmaltz’s first goal since Nov. 27 and No. 5 on the season.

Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for Arizona, which dropped its fourth straight game.

Wedgewood and Crawford were locked in a scoreless duel when John Hayden made a nice pass to set up Wingels’ one-timer 7:36 into the third period. Wingels also scored a tying short-handed goal in the third during Chicago’s 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo on Friday night.

The Coyotes were coming off a 1-0 loss at Columbus on Saturday night, but they skated right with the Blackhawks for most of the game.

Goligoski rattled the cage behind Crawford on a power-play shot in the second period. Kevin Connauton also had an open backhander stopped by Crawford with about eight minutes left in the second.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Cody Franson was scratched with an upper-body injury. D Jordan Oesterle made his first appearance since Nov. 12. … F Christian Fischer played in his native Chicago for the first time in the NHL. The 20-year-old Fischer made his debut with the Coyotes last January. … Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Hartman was whistled for three penalties in a 6-2 loss at Washington on Dec. 6, including a double minor for high-sticking in the second period. … Arizona scratched C Nick Cousins, D Kyle Capobianco and G Michael Leighton.

Coyotes: Begin a five-game homestand Thursday night against Tampa Bay.

Blackhawks: Host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

