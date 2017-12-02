CS Fullerton throttles D-III Cal Lutheran 86-58 behind

Listen Live Sports

CS Fullerton throttles D-III Cal Lutheran 86-58

December 2, 2017
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman scored 22 points shooting 9 for 14 from the floor and Cal State Fullerton beat Division III Cal Lutheran 86-58 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Jackson Rowe added 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Daniel Venzant scored 10 points and made all five of his shots. Rowe entered the game sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 71.4 percent.

Cal State Fullerton (4-3) finished 35 for 67 (52.2 percent) and outrebounded the Kingsmen 48-26.

Kyle Ferreira led Cal Lutheran with 17 points and Blake Miles and Austin Cole each scored 11.

Cal Lutheran proved scrappy and trailed just 40-34 at halftime. But Rowe started the second half with a 3-pointer and a dunk and Jamal Smith made a layup and the Titans were on their way.

Allman scored four of the Titans’ next six shots with a pair of jump shots, a 3 and a layup and the lead was 60-48 with 11:19 left.

