Cubs agree to $38 million, 3-year deal with righty Chatwood

December 7, 2017 7:07 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Chatwood and the Chicago Cubs agreed Thursday to a $38 million, three-year contract.

He gets $12.5 million in each of the next two seasons and $13 million in 2020. His 2020 salary would rise to $15 million if he is an All-Star in the previous two seasons and $17 million if he gets Cy Young consideration in the prior two years.

Chatwood is joining a team with three straight NL Championship Series appearances and a World Series title in 2016. He figures to slot into the rotation behind Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana.

Chatwood, who turns 28 next week, was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts, for Colorado last year. He is 40-46 with a 4.31 ERA over six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2011) and Rockies (2012-14, 2016-17). He was limited to four starts in 2014 and missed the 2015 season because of Tommy John surgery.

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

