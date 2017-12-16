Listen Live Sports

Cubs announce 2-year deal with Cishek

December 16, 2017 2:17 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized a two-year contract with side-arming reliever Steve Cishek.

The 31-year-old Cishek had a 2.01 ERA and a 3-2 record in 49 relief appearances this year for Seattle and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 28. He joins a rebuilt Cubs bullpen that also includes fellow right-hander Brandon Morrow, who finalized a $21 million, two-year contract on Tuesday.

The Cubs announced the deal on Saturday. Cishek posted on Twitter: “I’ve had go Cubs go playing in my head since Thursday… thankful for this opportunity and beyond thrilled to be a Cub!”

Cishek is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves over eight seasons.

His eight-year major league career started with the Florida and Miami Marlins from 2010-15. He was traded to St. Louis in July 2015, became a free agent and signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Mariners.

