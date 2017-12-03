Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cure Bowl Matchup

December 3, 2017 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Georgia State (6-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA), Dec. 16, 2:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia State: WR Penny Hart. The sophomore leads the Sun Belt with a school-record 73 receptions for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Western Kentucky: QB Mike White. The Senior Bowl invitee leads Conference USA in total offense (300.3 yards per game).

NOTABLE

Georgia State: RB Glenn Smith is one of just three active FBS players with at least 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 receiving and 1,000 return yards in his career.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are one of 11 teams in FBS with five or more receivers that have 25 or more catches.

LAST TIME

Western Kentucky won 44-28 in a 2013 regular-season game. That was the Hilltoppers’ final season in the Sun Belt.

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State is making only its second bowl appearance. The Panthers lost 27-16 to San Jose State in the 2015 Cure Bowl.

Western Kentucky is 4-1 and is in a bowl game for the fourth straight season. The Hilltoppers have a three-game bowl win streak.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.