Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dalton, James lead Wyoming past E Washington 93-88 in OT

December 13, 2017 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James scored on a fast-break after a steal, Hayden Dalton threw down back-to-back dunks and Nyaires Redding hit a pair of free throws with one second left and Wyoming slammed the door on Eastern Washington 93-88 in overtime Tuesday night.

Dalton finished with 28 points, and his dunk after Alan Herndon stole an inbounds pass tied the game at 78-78 with nine seconds left in regulation. Dalton hit back-to-back jumpers for the Cowboys (8-3) to start the OT. James picked up his third double-double in four games with 20 points and 10 boards.

Bogdan Bliznyuk led the Eagles (3-8) with 30 points. Jack Perry added 17 with seven assists and Ty Gibson scored 15. EWU has been on a 10-game road since Nov. 12 and has lost its last five.

The Eagles hit 15 3-pointers and hung with Wyoming in a game where the lead was swapped seven times and tied five times.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

The teams last met in March in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational, with Wyoming knocking out EWU 91-81.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.