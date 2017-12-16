Listen Live Sports

Davenport leads No. 10 West Virginia past Radford, 75-55

December 16, 2017 6:25 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Naomi Davenport scored 20 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia to a 75-55 victory over Radford on Saturday.

The Mountaineers improved to 10-0 for the second straight season.

Teana Muldrow, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer at 23.2 points per game, added 12 points and 13 rebounds for West Virginia. Kristina King and Katrina Pardee had 11 points apiece.

Khiana Johnson led Radford (4-4) with 17 points, and Jayda Worthy added 11.

NO. 21 GREEN BAY 72, BRADLEY 40

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Karly Murphy scored a career-high 18 points and Allie LeClaire added 15 to help Green Bay beat Bradley.

Frankie Wurtz added 12 points for the Phoenix (9-1). Shunseere Kent had 12 points for Bradley (5-4).

NO. 23 MICHIGAN 77, FORT WAYNE 45

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Katelynn Flaherty scored 21 points, Hallie Thome added 18 and Michigan cruised to its sixth straight victory.

The Wolverines (10-2) scored the first 10 points and led 21-2 after the first quarter. Jaelencia Williams had 13 points for Fort Wayne (3-8).

