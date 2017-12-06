Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 19, Dayton upsets Tennessee Tech 79-66

December 6, 2017 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Darrell Davis scored 19 points, Dayton shot 61 percent after halftime and upset Tennessee Tech 79-66 Wednesday night.

Davis scored five of his points in the last 2:41 but a defensive rebound a minute earlier was big. Tennessee Tech had closed to 65-58 on an 18-9 run over a six-minute span with nine points from Curtis Phillips Jr. — two 3-pointers and three free throws after he was fouled on an attempted trey. Kajon Mack had seven points in the rally.

But Davis rebounded when Phillips missed a 3, and after the official timeout, Davis dished to Trey Landers who scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play for a 10-point Dayton lead. Davis added a 3 and a jumper down the stretch.

Landers and Jordan Davis each scored 14 for the Flyers (4-4), who shot 57 percent from the floor, to Tennessee Tech’s 42 percent.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Phillips led the Golden Eagles (7-3) with 17 points, making 4 of 7 3-point tries. Mack added 15.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.