Defendant in football player’s death says he fired into air

December 11, 2017 7:26 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee high school football player who shielded friends from gunfire heard an interview in which one defendant tells police he fired shots in the air without aiming at anyone that night.

Jurors on Monday saw Knoxville police violent crimes investigator A.J. Loeffler’s interview with Christopher Drone Bassett on the night that 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson died. Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III face first-degree murder charges.

Bassett initially denied accompanying cousin Brandon Perry to the Lonsdale area of Knoxville where Dobson was shot. Bassett eventually says he saw Perry fire shots, got scared and later fired “maybe five” shots in the air.

Perry died in a separate shooting later that night.

