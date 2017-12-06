DePauls pulls away from CCSU 85-57

CHICAGO (AP) — Eli Cain scored 17 points, Bradon Cyrus added 16 and DePaul cruised to an 85-57 win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Tre’Darius McCallum and Marin Maric added 13 points apiece and Jaylen Butz had 10 and nine rebounds for DePaul in the battle of Blue Demons.

Joe Hugley had 11 points and Mustafa Jones 10 for CCSU (5-4).

Cain and McCallum combined for a nine-point run to give DePaul and early 12-3 lead and Butz had two baskets in a closing 8-0 run to make it 39-23 at the half.

Advertisement

Jones had eight points early in the second half to help CCSU inch back and a 3-pointer by Austin Nehls made it a seven-point game with 12:48 left. DePaul answered with a 10-0 run and continually pulled away.

DePaul had a 48-27 rebound advantage with 20 boards coming on the offensive end. DePaul also had 20 assists and just six turnovers.