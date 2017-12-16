Depleted Bengals put center T.J. Johnson on injury list

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals put center T.J. Johnson on injured reserve Saturday with an injured chest muscle, the latest setback to a team already depleted by injuries. They signed running back Jarveon Williams off their practice squad.

Cincinnati (5-8) plays at Minnesota (10-3) on Sunday. The Bengals will be missing both starting cornerbacks — Adam “Pacman” Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick — along with three starting linebackers, including Vontaze Burfict.

Their weakened defense gave up a season-high in points to the NFL’s lowest-ranked offense last Sunday, a 33-7 loss to the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. A loss in Minnesota would give the Bengals their first back-to-back losing seasons since 2007-08.

Running back Joe Mixon also was ruled out on Saturday with a concussion.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL