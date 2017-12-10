Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Despite slow start, Thomas, Hawaii beat D-II Hawaii Hilo

December 10, 2017 1:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Mike Thomas and Drew Buggs scored 13 points apiece to help Hawaii pull away, after a slow start, to beat Division II Hawaii Hilo 82-64 on Saturday night.

Buggs, a redshirt freshman, has scored in double figures in each of the last three games after totaling 17 points in the first five games of the season. Sheriff Drammeh added 12 points, Jack Purchase scored 10 and Brocke Stepteau had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range for Hawaii (6-2).

Hawaii missed its first seven field-goal attempts but still scored the first seven points as the Vulcans were scoreless for the six minutes, 57 seconds. Trey Ingram hit a jumper to pull Hawaii Hilo within two points midway through the first half, but Thomas scored nine points during a 17-2 run that made it 28-11. The Rainbow Warriors led by 19 at the break and by at least 17 throughout the second half.

Ingram led the Vulcans with 14 points and five assists.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Rainbow Warriors scored 25 points off 15 Hawaii Hilo turnovers and outscored the Vulcans 38-18 in the paint.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.