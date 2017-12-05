Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Dillard, Lewis combine for 49, Presbyterian tops SC State

December 5, 2017 9:52 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Reggie Dillard and Francois Lewis combined for 49 points to lead Presbyterian to its fourth straight victory, an 88-77 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Dillard and Lewis both had career highs with Dillard scoring 26 points and Lewis adding 23 while grabbing seven rebounds. JC Younger had 12 points and Davon Bell added 10 with four assists and two steals.

Presbyterian (5-5) led throughout, but the Bulldogs (1-8) stayed within striking distance. The Blue Hose held a 44-41 advantage at the break and quickly opened a 54-42 lead in the second period.

Donte Wright made three straight free throws as the Bulldogs closed to 70-65 with 5:47 left. Dillard answered with a layup and Ethan Kay drilled a 3 as the Blue Hose pulled away in the closing minutes.

Damani Applewhite and Justin Jones had 18 points apiece to lead South Carolina State.

